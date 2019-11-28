New shop opens in Leamington to replace relocated retailer

Stationery and lifestyle brand store Neon Sheep has opened in the Parade in Leamington today (Thursday November 28) at the unit previously occupied by Mountain Warehouse.

Mountain Warehouse has also opened a new store at the unit previously occupied by One Cup at the Warwick Street entrance of the Royal Priors shopping centre this week.

The new branch of Mountain Warehouse in Leamington

A spokesman for the company has said: "Since we first opened in 2008, sales in Leamington have been strong, and we have decided to move to a larger unit which spans over two floors.

"We are excited to be able to showcase a greater selection of products to the people of Warwickshire, and continue to share our passion for the outdoors with this wonderful town.”

Neon Sheep, a "sister lifestyle brand" of Mountain Warehouse, has been described as a "stationery and lifestyle brand that stocks fun, fashionable and unique pieces for trend-led millennials and those who remain young at heart".

Items sold by Neon Sheep include: crown-tipped rose gold pens, avocado towels, marble and glitter water bottles and sequin notebooks.

But Mountain Warehouse has said that Neon Sheep would only occupy the unit temporarily for the Christmas period.