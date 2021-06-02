New project on history of Warwick Castle will share never heard before stories of the lives of those that worked within its walls

The collection was acquired by the record office in 1978 and was formerly housed in Guy's Tower. Photo supplied

Warwickshire County Record Office is embarking on a new project to update the catalogues for the Warwick Castle collection.

Most of them are more than a hundred years old and the four year project will make them 'more accessible to a modern audience'.

The collection was acquired by the record office in 1978 following a campaign to raise the funds.

The collection was formerly housed in Guy's Tower and had to be carried down a hazardous winding staircase and taken to the record office by the archivists, where it was packaged into 1,084 boxes.

Cllr Heather Timms Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “I’m delighted the record office is undertaking this important and ambitious project to improve our understanding of the lives of a huge number of historic residents of Warwickshire, many of whom have previously been overlooked.

"We are very keen to work more closely with the Castle and its archives in the future.

"By discovering and re-discovering many hidden histories within the collection we can help to shed light on the importance of the Castle to the town and its people throughout the generations.”

For the first time, the collection will be comprehensively catalogued, not only documenting the wealthy and influential incumbents of the castle from the medieval period to the 20th century, but also capturing and allowing some of the never before revealed stories behind the lives of those that worked within its walls to be told.

Laura Orriss and Amanda Williams, archivists at Warwickshire County Record Office, will lead the project and once it is up and running there will be the chance for volunteers from across Warwickshire and beyond to support.