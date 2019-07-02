New President for Warwick Rotary Club

A new President has taken over at Warwick Rotary Club.

On June 26 the members of the Rotary Club met to mark the end of David Smith’s year as President, as he handed over to incoming President David Brain.

Outgoing President David Smith (right) wishes his successor President David Brain well. Photo submitted.

The outgoing President referred to the many events he attended during his year.

Over the year the club raised nearly £2,000 for the Presidents nominated charities which were the British Red Cross and the British Polio Fellowship.

David thanked the members for their commitment in organising events and raising money throughout the year. The club had been able to give a “Make a Difference Grant” of £10,000 to the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts for their new boatyard as well as many other donations to local and international charities.

David Smith then handed over the chain of office to David Brain.

David Brain has been an active member of Rotary for 26 years, belonging first to Coleshill and then Henley in Arden clubs, joining Warwick in 2017. David is a former police officer and county commissioner for the Scouts Association.

The new President said his priorities will be getting local people and businesses to help the club run their events. David’s charities for the year will be Graham Fulford Trust and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.