New President for Warwick Lions Club

The Warwick Lions Club have now selected a new President and Vice President.

At a meeting held at the Pavilion Cafe’ in Lighthorne, Warwick Lions President John Tunney handed over his chain of office to incoming President Tamara Friedrich. Hannah Johnson was named as the new Vice President.

The new Warwick Lions Club President Tamara Friedrich with Vice President Hannah Johnson. Photo submitted.

In his speech John Tunney said that ‘he had greatly enjoyed his year in office and was proud that over the past year the club had been able to raise its profile locally by organising many social and fundraising events.

The club also raised more than £18,000 for causes in the community.

The incoming President Tamara Friedrich has been a member of the Warwick Lions Club for three years and is the Club’s second female President.

She has set out plans for her year in office saying that her aims are ‘ones of creativity and innovation’.

Tamara’s goals for the year are to; promote a sense of family in the club, to expand the circle of groups the club works with to become more embedded in the community and to encourage like-minded groups to work together.

She is also aiming to increase the membership of the club.

The Warwick Lions Club meet at The Warwick Arms Hotel in Warwick on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7.45pm for 8pm.

For more information call Neil on 0845 833 5921 or message the club via their Facebook Page by clicking here