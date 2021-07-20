New owners of Leamington hotel unveil their ambitious plans for its future

Arvind Bhardwaj, the general manager of The Jephson hotel in Leamington.

The new owners of a hotel in Leamington have unveiled their ambitious plans for its future - despite plans being approved for the site to be turned into apartments.

The Jephson Hotel, formerly the Falstaff in Warwick New Road, Leamington, is under new management, with a full refurbishment of 43 of its 65 bedrooms and bathrooms having recently been completed.

As we reported last month, planning permission was granted for the site to be turned into apartments (click here to read more).

The new owners said the apartment plans are still being considered.

As well as the refurbishment, work has also been carried out in the bar and communal areas, while the corridors and outside of the hotel also have a new look following a substantial investment.

Arvind Bhardwaj has been appointed general manager at the hotel, bringing with him nearly 20 years of experience in the industry.

His first job was in Dubai before he relocated to Scotland to work at what is now called the Trump Turnberry, a hotel and golf complex owned by former US president Donald Trump.

From there, Arvind moved to Stratford-upon-Avon where he worked at several hotels including at Crowne Plaza, The Arden Hotel - opposite the Royal Shakespeare Theatre - and most recently Hotel Du Vin.

Arvind said he is excited to lead the team at The Jephson with the aim of making it "the best hotel in Leamington".

“We want to look after the guest and look after the product, making sure we are top of the table,” he said.

“We want to make sure that every customer who comes in is not just happy but that we exceed their expectations.

“The idea is to make this hotel the best in Leamington .

"We are starting from building a team and then step by step we will achieve what we want.”

The hotel is looking to build on its popularity with corporate guests, offering people working in the area short stays.

Now under the new management of Then Hospitality - an independent hotel management company - it hosts corporate events including christenings, wedding breakfasts and it has a private function room which can cater for up to 60 guests.

Arvind said he hopes the refurbishment will also add to the hotel’s appeal as a place for people visiting the area to stay, with its location providing convenient links to Stratford, Warwick and Birmingham, as well as being close to attractions in Leamington.

Arvind is now planning to expand the team of 15, and although the pandemic has brought challenges to hotels across the country, he said that he is optimistic for the future.

“We want to focus on quality and we want to make sure that what we promise we deliver,” he said.

“We are hopeful that from July, once we have the next Government announcement, the remaining restrictions will be lifted and we will be able to offer everything service-wise.