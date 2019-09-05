New nursery and preschool officially opens in Warwick

Beer and cider festival taking place near Leamington this weekend.

On Monday (September 2) Warwick House Nursery and Preschool in Kemp Close was officially opened by the Mayor of Warwick Neale Murphy.

Seema Goswami, owner and Founder of Warwick House Nursery with Warwick Neale Murphy. Photo supplied.

Owner and Founder of Warwick House Nursery, Seema Goswami, decided to open a nursery because she wanted to give back to the community.

She said: “I decided to open a nursery in Warwick because it is my hometown and I wanted to give something back to our community and I also wanted to be able to support the community.”

“I am a teacher of 20 years experience of all Key Stages, from Early Years up to first year degree level.

“I have also been a parent governor at Coten End Primary School for two years and am now offering a ‘home from home, Ofsted registered early years childcare provision focusing on educational theorists approach combining Montessori, Reggio and Steiner which I have studied during my time in education.”

Warwick House Nursery and Preschool officially opened this week.

“We offer all sorts of fun activities from nature walks, cooking, crafts, yoga, as well all seven areas covered by the Early Years Foundation Stage.

“Warwick House Nursery endeavours to provide the highest care and quality of learning by encouraging all children to develop ‘inquisitive minds, creative hands and caring hearts.’”

The nursery caters for up to 12 children aged from one to five and the team are hoping the community will support them.

Seema said: “We are excited to be up and running and looking forward to a fun-packed term and year ahead and I would ask parents to look out for an open event in the near future and help us grow as a nursery in the community.”

For more information go to: www.warwickhousenursery.co.uk/