New location announced for Warwick Folk Festival

A new location has been announced for this year's Warwick Folk Festival.

The team behind Warwick Folk Festival have announced that the festival will be moving to Castle Park, adjacent to Warwick Castle and closer to town from its previous location at Warwick School.

Warwick Folk Festival at the Warwick School site in 2017. Photo submitted.

The hugely popular 41st Warwick Folk Festival will return from Thursday July 23 to Sunday July 26 for a celebration of folk history and dance.

Renowned for welcoming top artists from around the UK and the world, the event also welcomes the community to a festival village with family-friendly activities and fringe events across the town.

Joining Will Pound and his band on Warwick’s 2020 programme includes the now four-piece Show of Hands, the Canadian feel-good folk of Le Vent du Nord, three-time BBC 2 Folk Award- winning trio The Young’uns, as well as Nancy Kerr and Seth Lakeman.

Whitnash-born harmonica virtuoso, resident in Warwick and Patron of the Festival, Will Pound said: “We have a committed team that can’t wait to provide the same warm and open welcome to local friends old and new.

Show of Hands will be performing at Warwick Folk Festival this year. Photo supplied.

"You can expect the same great line ups, performance, dance, workshops and children’s events and great atmosphere, all in a new beautiful setting and even closer to the castle.”

Dick Dixon, festival director said: “We can’t wait to welcome our festival goers for another great year and in such an exciting location with beautiful views across the banks of the Avon.

"The Festival has something for everyone, whether it’s superb music, camping, workshops, singing, dancing, sessions and giggles galore at what is one of the friendliest and established folk festivals around."

As well as a full programme performances and act there will also be a beer tent, craft stalls, street food and a wine and cocktail bar.

Nancy Kerr will be performing at the Warwick Folk Festival this year. Photo by James Fagan

Super early bird tickets go on sale on January 14 and are expected to sell out quickly.

Visitors can choose from Friday to Sunday tickets, Thursday to Sunday tickets or day tickets. Those aged under 14 can also attend for free.

Tickets can be booked online at: www.warwickfolkfestival.co.uk