New Leamington markets a hit with the town

Organisers behind a market aiming to get people to support independent businesses in Leamington are celebrating the success of their first events.

July 28 and August 4 saw the first Covent Garden Quarter Markets markets in Warwick Street.

The Covent Garden Quarter Market in Warwick Street in Leamington. Photo by Amanda Stacey

Eleni Bradshaw, owner of Thrills of the Emporium, and Debra Whitaker, owner of Hush, both in Warwick Street, came up with the idea of bringing back a market to the Covent Garden area and have been working with Warwick District Council.

Eleni and Debra said: “The first two markets went really well. We had really good feedback from stall holders and from the general public with some people saying that Leamington has needed this for so long and saying how great it was.

“I know that businesses down here had better Sundays than they have had in a while.

"It was good to see the street that full of people because it’s very rare to see that many down Warwick Street on a Saturday or a Sunday. People were coming off the Parade because they saw something was going on and they made the effort to come down.

“We are holding another market on September 15 but we are going to have to stop between October and Christmas because of the market on the Parade. We should be able to do other events in that time.

“We are really gutted we have to stop as Leamington really seemed to get behind it and it’s a real shame but it’s out of our hands.

“Going forward we will restart the markets in January with the aim of having an eco and handmade one on the fourth Sunday of every month. Inbetween we are looking at events such as a vintage flea market or classic car event.

“We are really grateful to everybody in Leamington for the support.”

The next Covent Garden Market will be held on Sunday September 15. There will be a range of eco and handmade stalls set up in Warwick Street from 10am to 4pm.

If anyone would like to have a stall at one of the markets they should email: info@coventgardenquarter.co.uk

For more information about the Covent Garden Quarter Markets go to: www.facebook.com/CoventGardenQuarter