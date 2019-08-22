New Leamington Assembly operators say venue has been ‘restored back to its beautiful condition’

The popular venue was closed with immediate effect in June by the MJR Group, which was the venue operator.

Following the closure the Courier ran a story about the state of disrepair that the venue had been left in, to which the MJR Group said was caused by an ‘overzealous contractor’.

The Leamington Assembly. Photo by Google Street View.

Now after months of silence it is understood that the venue will be opening its doors once more.

The Courier got in touch with the new operator of the Assembly on Thursday morning (August 22). They said that work has taken place at the venue after they took over.

They said: “We took over as operators over the course of the last week and we started posting about the venue on social media on Monday evening.

“We took on the venue because it is such an iconic venue and it has so a huge history.

“The venue has now been put back, restored and fully repaired and back to its beautiful condition.

“We are also looking at bringing back Zephyr Lounge.

“We are concentrating on getting the venue open but we do have long-term plans.

“Our opening date is September 28 and we would like to encourage people to come along and celebrate and to support this iconic venue.

“Please follow us on our social media pages.”

A Facebook Page and a Twitter page has been created under the name ‘Assembly Leamington’.

A number of events have been created on the Facebook page including one for the opening event on September 28.

The post on the page is also advertising the venue as a ‘corporate and exhibition space’.

To go to the Facebook page go to: https://www.facebook.com/assemblyleamington/ or search @assemblyleam on Twitter.