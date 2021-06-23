New five-bedroomed house in Leamington conservation area will be nearly 80 per cent larger than the property it is replacing

Latest news.

A contemporary five-bedroomed house complete with an extensive wildflower roofing area is to be built in the heart of Leamington

The scheme will see the demolition of an existing four-bedroom property in Eastfield Road with the new replacement house, which will be within the conservation area, being nearly 80 per cent larger.

A report considered by councillors at last night’s [Tuesday June 22] planning committee of Warwick District Council explained that the new property would provide a high level of sustainability.

It said: “The design of the dwelling is very contemporary utilising four separate two-storey blocks, each with a dual-pitched roof. The blocks are set slightly apart from each other and connected by a flat roof covered with a wildflower-based biodiverse extensive green roofing system.

“It has been designed to a very high standard that will offer a significantly improved street presence compared to the dwelling it replaces. Whilst a larger building in terms of footprint, the design of the building is the creation of four blocks of pitched roof accommodation linked by a two-storey flat roof infill section. The resultant appearance visually reduces the bulk when viewed from the public domain.”

Six letters of objection had been received by the council listing a number of concerns including the loss of privacy from a full-length feature window which would look over the rear of homes in Newbold Terrace East.

The report pointed out that the window would be 27 metres from the neighbouring property but this still prompted concerns at the meeting after photographs were provided by one of the neighbours.

Cllr Geraldine Cullinane (Lab, Leamington Clarendon) said: “I feel the window does change the level of privacy with people being able to look in from a second floor full-length window so is there a possibility we could ask for it to be obscured?”

Planning officer Dan Charles agreed: “It meets the standards but it is obviously a large window from floor to ceiling so there is that perception of overlooking. It is not the only source of light so there is no practical reason why we could not require that to be obscure glazed.”