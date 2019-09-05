New defibrillator unveiled at Kenilworth's Odibourne Allotments

The Odibourne Allotments now have a defibrillator available in the case of an emergency.

The new defibrillator is located on the outside of the trading shed’s building facing the gate to the entrance of the allotments.

Keith Grierson, with Kenilworth HeartSafe, and Chris Coton, with the Kenilworth Allotment Tenants Association, stand next to the new defibrillator for the Odibourne Allotments

Chris Coton, the chair of the Kenilworth Allotment Tenants Association, said: “We want to help the community. We have got older plot holders, and there is a lot of people who could have a heart attack.”

The defibrillator was funded jointly through the Kenilworth Allotment Tenants Association and the Kenilworth HeartSafe group.

The Kenilworth HeartSafe group, launched last year under the umbrella of Warwickshire Hearts, a local registered charity, that has been working to make sure there are sufficient number of Automated External Defibrillators (AED) available to be used across the town.

Keith Grierson, of Kenilworth Heartsafe, said: “It’s a brilliant location for us because an awful lot of people live around here.”

Plot holders will also have some CPR and defibrillator training.

The town already has several defibrillators available to the public and registered with the West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS), which include Abbey Medical Centre, the reception of the Holiday Inn, one outside St Nicholas School another at Kenilworth Cricket Club, one outside the Thomas Hearns furniture store in Warwick Road and another outside the King's Table cafe.

Trudy Hayes, a 10-year plot holder at the allotments, said: “It is registered with West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) so anyone calling 999 needing a defibrillator in the area can be directed to it easily.

“It is accessible 24-hours and available to all. This is a community defibrillator.”