New defibrillator installed outside Kenilworth pub

A 14th defibrillator has now been installed in Kenilworth as part of the “Saving Lives in Kenilworth” campaign driven by local charity Kenilworth HeartSafe.

An Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) is now on the front wall of The Tiltyard Pub in Leyes Lane by permission from the landlord Andrew James 'AJ' Barnett.

From left to right: Matt of MJC Construction; Andrew James 'AJ' Barnett of the Tiltyard; Neil Morris, Trustee Kenilworth HeartSafe; Martin Turner, Kenilworth Round Table.

The defibrillator and cabinet were funded by a generous donation from Kenilworth Round Table and the installation was undertaken without charge by local company MJC Construction.

AJ said: “We are very much a community focused pub and are delighted to support this very worthwhile community project which will hopefully help to save lives in the years to come.

"I shall be discussing with Kenilworth HeartSafe the opportunity to provide Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and AED training to our 'regulars' at a training session to be held at The Tiltyard in due course."

A spokesperson with MJC Construction said: “When AJ approached me to install the AED and explained its purpose, I was very happy to offer my services without charge to support this very important cause."

Alex Jupp, chairman of Kenilworth Round Table said: “Round Table is always looking to support good local causes given that a substantial element of our charitable funds is derived from local people in the first place.

"The Kenilworth HeartSafe project ticks the 'local' box as well as being an initiative we are delighted to support to help safeguard the health of folk in our local community."

Kenilworth HeartSafe Trustee Neil Morris, himself a former Kenilworth Round Tabler, said: “We are extremely grateful to The Tiltyard, MJC Construction and Kenilworth Round Table for their invaluable contributions in support of our 'Saving Lives in Kenilworth' campaign.

"This is now the 14th AED in and around Kenilworth which is registered with the emergency services as being available for public use 24/7 and there are still more to come.

"We have recently launched our website www.kenilwortheartsafe.com which shows the location of all the AED’s now in existence and which we will update as we bring more into play.

"AJ’s invitation to us to organise a CPR training session for his 'regulars' is an ideal opportunity to ensure that if ever the AED at The Tiltyard is needed there is an increasing likelihood that there will be someone nearby who is familiar with its use.

"Whilst all our AED’s are automated and require no prior knowledge to operate them, we do appreciate that in an adrenaline charged moment it would be ideal if someone who has had some training was on hand.

"Our plan to broaden CPR and AED training across a large part of our local community is aimed at increasing the likelihood of such people being available when the need arises."

Further information about Kenilworth HeartSafe including the location of all AED’s in and around Kenilworth, its CPR training programme and ways of making donations to support the “Saving Lives in Kenilworth” campaign can be found at www.kenilwortheartsafe.com