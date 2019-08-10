New beer festival coming to Warwick

A new beer festival is coming to Warwick next month.Warwick Beerfest will be focusing on locally sourced Warwickshire ales, beers and stouts as well a selection of ciders.

A selection of gins and mixers will also be available from Moores of Warwick distillery and there will also be a prosecco bar.

Chris Proudfoot and Peter Round. Photo supplied.

As well a variety of drinks on offer, a number of street food stalls including “hand pressed Warwickshire beer burgers and home smoked pulled jackfruit baps” will be on offer.

The festival has been organised by members of Alderson House Masonic Lodges, which is located in High Street in Warwick.

It is hoped that the event will help raise money for the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

Chris Proudfoot, proprietor of the Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel, and one of the festival organisers, said: “The Masonic Charitable Foundation is one of the largest grant making charities in the country donating over £5 million each year helping thousands of disadvantaged and vulnerable people to live happy, fulfilling lives and to participate actively in society.”

Peter Round, manager of Alderson House, said: “We hope Warwick Beerfest will be a great place to try some wonderful local beer and food, listen to local musicians and raise some money for a very good cause.”

The festival takes place on September 20 and September 21 at Alderson House.

Entry will be by advanced tickets which will be available online as well as direct from Alderson House and other local outlets. Tickets cost £10 and are available for either the Friday or Saturday.

This price includes entry, a souvenir glass and £5 worth of beer tokens.

