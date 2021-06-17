Myton Hospices invite Warwickshire residents to show their support and take part in its cycling challenge

The Myton Hospices charity is urging people to get into gear and set the fundraising wheels in motion as it welcomes the return of its cycle challenge.

After Covid-19 forced last year’s event into a virtual occasion, this year’s Cycle Challenge – taking place on Sunday August 1 – is a hybrid offering, meaning riders can join fellow fundraisers on the day or take on the challenge on their own or in bubbles if that’s how they would prefer.

Last year's event managed to raise £37,000 for the charity

The Myton Hospices is urging people to get into gear and set the fundraising wheels in motion as it welcomes the return of its cycle challenge. Photo supplied

And the charity is hoping that the positivity surrounding this year’s ‘route out of lockdown’ will inspire cyclists of all ages and abilities to don their Lycra for #TeamMyton, take on the challenge and raise as much money as possible to support its work caring for patients with life limiting illnesses and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire.

It is hoped Cycle Challenge 2021 will raise £35,000. As ever, cyclists can take on a variety of distances for the cause. The ever-present 50k, 100k and 100-mile challenges are on the agenda for those taking part in the organised ride.

Meanwhile, those taking on the virtual event may want a more specific challenge, such as riding the 210-mile Tour de Mont Blanc, the 874-mile Lands End to John O’ Groats or the all-

new Myton Miles – a 42.9-mile distance between all three of The Myton Hospice’s sites.

Alternatively riders can set their own challenge and cycle a distance that means something special to them, their friends and family.

All Myton asks is that people pick their distance, set themselves the challenge of completing it on August 1 and raise as much money as they can to support the charity.

Myton events manager Rebecca Richards said: “We were blown away by the support we received at last year’s 'virtual cycle challenge' and are hoping for the same again this year – especially as we are now able to host the event live.

"Cycle Challenge is one of our calendar highlights and raises vital funds to enable Myton to continue its work, caring for adults across Coventry and Warwickshire with a life-limiting illness.

"Thank you to everyone who supports us, past, present and future – we can’t do what we do without you.”