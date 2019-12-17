Museum team in Warwick helping to spread Christmas cheer to children across Warwickshire

A team at a museum in Warwick have been helping to spread Christmas cheer to children across the county.

The team at the Market Hall Museum, which is in Market Place, have been holding a toy collection.

The toys are being collected for the Warwickshire Children Services.

Since starting the appeal many donations have been made from members of the public as well as staff and volunteers at the museum.

Stephen Spencer, front of house officer for the museum, said: "I am so pleased with how the appeal has gone.

"I am new in post to the museum and the team have been running this collection for years with lots of local support form our visitors, staff and volunteers.

Volunteer Wendy Nealon and front of house staff member Natalie Harries with some of the donations'Photo submitted.

"It is great to be part of the community and help bring some Christmas cheer to local children."

Museum front of house staff member Natalie Harries and volunteer Wendy Nealon dropped some of the donations off to the Warwickshire Children Services last Friday (December 13).

The team are still appealing for donations.

The toys need to be new and unwrapped.

Volunteer Wendy Nealon and front of house staff member Natalie Harries with some of the donations. Photo submitted.

So far the appeal has gained lots of donations for small children and as well as more of these, the museum team would also like some gifts for teenagers.

Donations can be dropped off at the museum up until Saturday (December 21).

The Market Hall Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm.