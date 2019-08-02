Murphy's Bar in Leamington set to hold fourth fundraising festival

Murphy’s Bar in Leamington will hold its fourth annual Murph Fest fundraising weekend to raise money for children’s charities this month.

The festival will take place at the Regent Street pub over the bank holiday weekend from Friday August 23 to Monday August 26 with Warwick and Coventry University Hospitals’ SCBU baby units, Zoe’s Place and Baginton Fields School being the good causes supported.

Kevin Murphy will host the fourth annual Murph Fest fundraising festival at his bar in Leamington this month.

Bands Electric Underground, The Invaders, Twisted Minds, Jay-Kays with guest Nick Rowbotham, Pavilion, The Will Ball Trio, Generation Unwanted, The Copicats, Dabb4 and The Blurtones have volunteered to play at the event with small businesses in the town donating prizes for the raffle.

Dr-Um will lend a drum kit to the bar for the event and Pete Smith of PSL will provide the PA System.

The music will start at about 7pm on the Friday, 8pm on the Saturday, 4.30pm on the Sunday and 6pm on the Monday.

Over the years the event has raised about £7,000.

Bar owner Kevin Murphy is still appealing for more businesses to donate prizes for the raffle.

Call 07799 262377.