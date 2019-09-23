MP Jeremy Wright to host drop-in sessions in Kenilworth this week

MP Jeremy Wright, who represents the Kenilworth and Southam areas, will host two drop-in sessions tomorrow (Tuesday September 24) in Kenilworth.

Mr Wright will hold the drop-in sessions for his constituents in the Kenilworth area at the following two times on Tuesday.

- The Holiday Inn in Abbey End from 12.30 to 2pm.

- The Tiltyard pub in Leyes Lane from 5.30 to 7pm.

He will also host another drop-in session from 5 to 6.30pm at the Crown Inn in Harbury on Wednesday September 25.

All constituents are welcome, and no appointments are necessary.

Mr Wright recently released a statement in regard to the ongoing HS2 works in the Cubbington area.