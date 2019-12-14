Motorists warned about disruption between Leamington and Warwick

Motorists who will be travelling between Leamington and Warwick today (Saturday) are being warned about some disruption on the roads.

Warwickshire Police have issued the warning because of a planned mass cycle ride from 11.30am until 2pm between Leamington and Warwick.

They said that the participants will be cycling from the Pump Room Gardens towards Warwick along Warwick New Road and onto the Emscote Road before returning via The Parade.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "We anticipate some disruption to traffic so would ask that people plan their journeys and allow for extra time.

"Our aim is for today’s cycle ride to pass off safely with minimal disruption, and we have made sure there are enough officers on the streets to keep everyone safe.

"Keep an eye on our Twitter account for further updates @WarksPolice."