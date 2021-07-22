Motorists should expect delays after collision leads to road closure on the A4260 in Banbury area village
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 6:55 pm
The A4260 and Oxford Road in Adderbury has been closed in both directions due to a collision near The Green.
Thames Valley Police are on the scene.
Oxfordshire County Council has warned drivers about the collision and to seek alternate travel routes through its travel account on Twitter.
According to AA traffic, two vehicles were involves in a collision on the A4260 Oxford Road, which led to the closure of the road in both directions of travel. The road was closed around 6pm today (Thursday July 22).