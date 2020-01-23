Motorcyclists 'make heaven hear their engines' for Leamington toddler Romeo's funeral

Motorcyclists have ridden through Leamington as part of the funeral procession for a little boy who died recently.

Romeo Teixeira died of a brain tumour aged just three-years-old on December 30 2019.

Motorcyclists ride through Leamington as part of Romeo Teixeira's funeral.

His father Leandro has spoken of how his son had a love of motorcycles and contacted groups of riders to see if their members were able to take part in the funeral at St Mary's church at lunchtime today.

Speaking before the funeral, Leandro said: "Romeo loved motorbikes so much just like his daddy.

"He would always help me to fix them.

"Please help me make his last wish come true.

Romeo Teixeira

"I am asking each and every biker to join him for one last wish, I want anyone and everyone and I want loads.

“I want the sound of bikes loud enough for the heavens to hear.”

Romeo was diagnosed with the tumour in June last year and was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

His parents have said they are heartbroken about the loss but proud of how bravely their eldest son fought.

Romeo Teixeira and his younger brother Christiano.

Leandro had to give up his job at waste management contractor Veolia to be by his son’s side and has set up a gofundme page to help support his family.

For more information visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-romeo-with-cancer-brain-tumour