Motorcyclist injured in Warwick collision

A motorcyclist was injured in a collision near on the Coventry Road in Warwick this morning (Tuesday November 26).

Warwickshire Police responded to a collision between a truck and a motorbike on the Coventry Road near the Saxon Mill pub of Guys Cliffe just before 8am.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service responded with an ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene, who treated the rider of the motorbike, a man, for minor injuries.

The motorbike rider was taken to Warwick Hospital for treatment to his injuries.