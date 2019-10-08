Mothers' Union hosts refugee awareness event at Kenilworth church

The Kenilworth Mayor attended a Mothers' Union event held at St John's Church organised to help raise awareness about the Arabian Bites refugee project.

The Coventry Diocese Mothers' Union hosted the event held at St John's Church in Kenilworth on Tuesday October 1. The event was organised to raise awareness of the Arabian Bites project which supports newly arrived refugees from Syria and Iraq to learn new skills and share their culture.

Arabian Bites event hosted by the Mothers' Union at St John's Church in Kenilworth

Mayor Alison Firth said: “I attended a wonderful event at the magnificent St Johns Church where a group of refugee Syrian and Iraqi chefs who run a pop up restaurant in Coventry called Arabian Bites prepared a magnificent buffet of delicious dishes for us.

“They also told us their heart wrenching stories of their families being displaced across the globe and the hardships they’ve endured during their journey which has ended with the success of their fabulous restaurant.”

The ticketed event completely sold out and included a buffet supper prepared by the Syrian and Iraqi chefs with the Arabian Bites who had recently arrived as refugees in Coventry.