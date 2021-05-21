More than £500,000 secured to help tackle rough sleeping in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

The council's bid to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping in the Warwick district has received another boost this week, after an addition £535,000 was secured.

In addition to payments of £295,000 secured earlier this year, a further £535,000 has been awarded to Warwick District Council as part of the Government’s Rough Sleepers Initiative, following a successful bid by the housing services team.

Confirmation of the funding will allow the council to continue with a number of projects to assist those facing homelessness and to provide permanent homes for those previously found sleeping rough.

This council says this includes the purchase and refurbishment of a range of accommodation in the district where the residents can receive professional support to assist them in turning their lives around.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for homes, health and well-being, said: “I want to thank my colleagues, outreach teams, local charities and voluntary agencies for their incredible achievements and ongoing support during the Covid-19 crisis.

"Thanks to our combined efforts in the past year the number of rough sleepers has reduced from 21 to three currently.”