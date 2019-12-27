More than £6,000 raised for charity at annual Kenilworth Lions Club Boxing Day Duck Race

More than a thousand people turned out to support the annual Kenilworth Lions Club Boxing Day Duck Race.

The Kenilworth Lions’ Duck Race was held yesterday (Thursday December 26) in Abbey Fields continuing a great local tradition, which takes place on Boxing Day and is held in great affection by local residents.

The ducks are away in the annual Lions Club Duck Race

Despite the earlier rain, weather conditions for the race itself were fairly dry, and the crowds turned out in large numbers.

The Finham Brook was fairly full and fast moving, so the ducks moved at some speed away from the start line after being launched by the Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr Alison Firth together with Lions president Graham Pemberton and other willing helpers.

The race kicked off at 12pm at the ford in front of Kenilworth Castle where the town mayor will help launch the 1,500 ducks into Finham Brook.

Ten minutes later the first ducks were spotted approaching the finish line, with the leading duck looking a certain winner until it got caught in a weed in the brook, and stayed there helplessly while the rest of the leading pack caught up and overtook it.

Prizes of £100, £75, £50 and £25 went to the holders of the four winning numbers.

The four winning ducks were numbered:-

1st 556

2nd 129

3rd 1177

4th 1229

A Kenilworth Lions Club spokesperson said: "Congratulations to the lucky winners, and thank you to everyone who supported us today. Kenilworth Lions wish everyone a very happy remainder of the Christmas holidays, and a successful New Year."

The race raises many thousands of pounds each year to help the Kenilworth Lions Club support local charities and organisations.

This annual event has been running for more than 25 years and now attracts thousands of visitors, from far and wide.

The race has featured extensively in the national media as well as local, and over the years the race has raised more than £80,000 to help those in need.

The club spokesperson added: "We're still counting the proceeds, of course, but we will have cleared at least £6,000 to help us fund local good causes."