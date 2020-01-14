More than 170,000 journeys by passengers using Kenilworth station in its first 11 months of operating

Rail passengers used stations in Warwick district more than 4 million times from 2018 to 2019 a new report shows.

The Office of Rail and Road produces annual estimates of the number of entries/exits and interchanges at each station in Britain.

Kenilworth Station

These show that Kenilworth Station, which opened in April 2018, was used more than 170,000 times between 2018 and 2019.

Fraser Pithie, a Kenilworth resident who is a features writer for The Rail Magazine, said: "The numbers are correct and are for eleven months because the station opened at the end of April [2018].

"The usage is encouraging but the unreliability of the six weeks in the run up to Christmas is not included and the station has seen a dramatic downturn in usage because people have been unable to rely on the service.

"It has been much better since Christmas and I’d encourage all those that have given up to come back and try again.

Leamington Station

"The train operator, West Midlands Trains, are rightly under pressure and need to sort service reliability out asap.

"The other pertinent point is that I’d appeal to local people to use the station booking office to get their tickets than buying them online.

"The booking office is independently ran from the train company and they rely upon train ticket sales.

"If people use online ticketing, which is often more expensive, then we could end up with a closed booking office and just a cold platform to access train services.

"The booking office at Kenilworth, because it’s independent, can offer what’s known as split tickets that can often save tens of pounds on a rail fare."

Leamington Station was used more than 2,700,000 times by passengers compared to more than 2,600,000 times between 2017/18.

Warwick was used more than 640,000 times between 2018 and 2019 compared to 620,000 times in the previous 12-month period.

Warwick Parkway was used more than 680,000 times between 2018 and 2019 compared to more than 670,000 times in the previous 12 months.

Hatton was used more than 82,000 times in 2018/19 and more than 61,000 in 2017/18.

To view the report click here.