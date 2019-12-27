More road restrictions scheduled for Warwick due to improvement works on Stanks Island

A number of road restrictions have been planned in Warwick due to the ongoing work at Stanks Island and Birmingham Road.

Work started on the improvement scheme for Stanks Island and Birmingham Road earlier this year.

Improvement works are taking place on Stanks Island and Birmingham Road in Warwick.

The work is being done to help tackle the amount of queuing traffic on that stretch of road and part of the work also includes providing and improving walking and cycling areas.

Warwickshire County Council has applied for traffic orders which will be in place from January 13 until the spring. The orders will mean that there will be road closures and road changes.

The road restrictions are:

~ Wedgnock Lane southbound will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from its junction with Cape Road to Wedgnock roundabout.

~ Westbound traffic on the A425 will no longer be able to turn right onto Wedgnock Lane and will be diverted around Stanks Island and back where turning left into Wedgnock Lane is permitted. This will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

~ Traffic from Budbrooke Road will be banned from turning right onto Birmingham Road from 9.30am until 3.30pm Monday to Friday if temporary signals are in use. During this time traffic will be diverted around Stanks Island and back. Without this ban, three way temporary traffic signals would be required which would cause significant delays to the network.

On the council's website it says: "These restrictions are required to enable the transformation of Wedgnock roundabout into a signalised T-junction. Completing this is fundamental to delivering the benefits of the scheme, for example, improved flow of traffic out of Warwick Town Centre during peak pm periods.

"Traffic modelling has revealed that closing the road southbound is the safest option with the least impact on the network, however the closure will cause congestion during the am and pm rush hours. We therefore advise that you plan all journeys in advance and allow plenty of time.

"You may wish to consider alternative forms of transport when travelling to work. If you own or manage a business nearby and there is an option for staff to work flexibly, either by working from home or by altering start and finish times, then you may wish to consider this to help reduce the number of vehicles on the network during rush hours.

"Advanced signage of the closure will be erected on January 2.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your continued cooperation."