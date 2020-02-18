More funding awarded to help support rough sleepers in Warwickshire

More funding has been awarded to help support rough sleepers in Warwickshire.

The funding will provide an extra year of support for two dedicated physical health nurses to work with homeless people. This was initially a three-month campaign.

South Warwickshire Foundation Trust’s Out of Hospital Team are mobilising the service, with the support of Warwickshire County Council (WCC).

Since the launch in January, the nurses have supported rough sleepers with accessing primary care services and by setting up drop in clinics in hostels and drop in centres.

Councillor Les Caborn, portfolio holder for adult social care and health said: "The extra funding will mean that we can continue to help people who are homeless or who find themselves sleeping rough in Warwickshire until 2021.

“Physical health remains one of the biggest challenges with those who are homeless due to health inequalities with the average age of death for homeless men in the UK at 44 and 42 for women, compared to 76 and 81 years in the general population.

"I am hopeful that this funding will enable our team to provide the additional health and well being support those who are homeless desperately need.”

Anne Coyle, managing director of the Out of Hospital Collaborative said: “We’re extremely pleased that the funding for this initiative has been extended until 2021 following the successful start to the initial three month campaign.

“We know that sleeping rough can significantly impact health and wellbeing so having staff who are dedicated to providing support will help to positively change the lives of vulnerable people locally."

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for housing services, said: “The dedicated nursing staff are already making a huge difference to people in our community who are sleeping rough.

"This vital support helps those on the streets or in our hostel to increase their confidence, knowledge and understanding about accessing healthcare, get assessments and treatment for chronic and acute illnesses, advice and support on screening for conditions such as cancer or high blood-pressure, access to dentists and optometrists and appropriate signposting to other support services such as mental health.”