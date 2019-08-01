More firearms handed in across Warwickshire for national firearms surrender

More firearms have been handed in across Warwickshire for the national firearms surrender.

With a couple of days left, police are encouraging as many people as possible to take the opportunity to safely dispose of any unregistered or unwanted firearms.

The firearms surrender will be running until August 4.

The campaign, which started on July 20 and will be running until Sunday ( August 4), has seen 25 firearms handed in across the county so far.

18 have been handed in at Leamington, three have been handed in at Nuneaton and four have been handed in at Rugby

Part of a national initiative to reduce gun crime, anyone living in the area with a firearm can take the opportunity to surrender the weapon at their location police station.

People surrendering weapons will not be required to leave any information but if police suspect a weapon may have been involved in a crime, they will examine the gun for evidence.

Superintendent Mike Smith said: "We're really pleased with how the public have responded so far, and with only a couple of days left, I'd encourage anyone who hasn't already done so to take the opportunity to hand in any firearms.

"By surrendering any unwanted or illegal firearms, you can be confident they have been safely disposed of and will not fall into the wrong hands. Every firearm surrendered is one less weapon that can be used to commit crime."

All weapons will be destroyed or in exceptional circumstances, where the weapon has historical value, donated to a museum.

To report any concerns about people in possession of firearms, please call the 101 non-emergency number or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111