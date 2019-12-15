Monthly handmade fair to return to Warwick next year

A handmade fair that takes place every month in Warwick will be returning next year.

#LoveLocal fairs was launched in April to showcase people's handmade items.

The Court House in Jury Street, where the #LoveLocal fairs are held. Photo by Warwick Town Council

The fairs are organised by Warwick Town Council and the team at the Warwick visitor information centre and are designed to encourage residents and visitors to support local traders.

After the success of the fair this year the organisers will be bringing back the events again next year.

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: "2019 seen the launch of Love Local which has continued to grow in popularity.

"We’re pleased to confirm Love Local will return to Warwick visitor centre on the first Saturday of each month.

"Please continue to support small businesses and shop local."

The fair will run on the first Saturday of every month starting in March from 10am to 4.30pm.

If anyone is interested in having a stall at a future fair they should call 01926 411694, between 8.45am and 4.45pm Monday to Friday.