Mini stolen during car-key burglary in Leek Wootton

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of a Mini during a car-key burglary in Leek Wootton.

Offenders stole forced their way into a property at The Meadows of Leek Wootton and stole the keys to a Mini. The offenders then used the keys to steal the Mini, which was parked on the drive of the property.

Police

The car-key burglary occurred between Friday November 15 and Tuesday November 19.

Anyone with information about the Leek Wootton car-key burglary they can call police on 101 quoting incident number 230 of November 19.

People can also report anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.