Michael Bublé coming to Warwick

Grammy-award winning singer Michael Bublé is coming to Warwick.
Michael Bublé will touring the UK next year with a very special location line-up that will visit stately homes, castles and cricket grounds across the country.
The forthcoming ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ summer tour will kick off in July 2020 and Michael will be performing at Warwick Castle.
Michael will also visit locations such as at Bath, Hatfield, Norfolk, Derby, Durham, Leeds, Exeter, Cardiff and Hove.
It marks the first time that Michael will perform open-air concerts at these historic venues.
Michael has already completed six sold-out world tours, won four Grammy Awards and sold more than 60 million records over the course of his career.
Here is the full list of the tour dates:
Friday, July 24 Bath Royal Crescent
Sunday, July 26 Hatfield House
Tuesday, July 28 Norfolk Blickling Estate
Wednesday, July 29 The Pattonair County Ground Derby
Friday, July 31 Warwick Castle
Saturday, August 1 Emirates Riverside Durham
Sunday, August 2 Leeds Harewood House
Tuesday, August 4 Exeter Powderham Castl
Wednesday, August 5 Cardiff Castle
Friday, August 7 The 1st Central County Ground Hove
Tickets for ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ go on sale at 9am on Friday (December 6) and are available at aegpresents.co.uk