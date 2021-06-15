Menus for Warwick's Pub in the Park festival have been announced

Pub in the Park in 2019. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

The menus for Warwick's Pub in Park festival have been announced.

Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park festival will be heading to the town next month, which will feature live music, stalls and food from Michelin-starred and award-winning chefs.

Festival goers can feast on exclusive dishes for £6 a plate, including BBQ Glazed Brisket from Kerridge’s two Michelin starred The Hand & Flowers; The Fairground Dog from Paul Ainsworth’s The Mariners Public House; Lobster Arancini from Nick Deverell-Smith’s The Churchill Arms; and the famous Chicken Tikka Pie from Atul Kochhar Restaurants.

Some of the country’s best chefs will be taking to the demo stage.

Visitors will be able to learn tips and tricks of the trade from the likes Adam Bennett, from the Cross in Kenilworth, Tom Kerridge, and Nick Deverell-Smith to name a few.

There will alsobe performances from Basement Jaxx, Gabrielle, Beverley Knight, All Saints, Brand New Heavies, and more.

Tom Kerridge said: “I’m so excited to be bringing another incredible menu to Pub in the Park this year.

"We all deserve a good party and I can’t wait for everyone to dig into some great food whilst watching some quality live gigs.

"I know I’m looking forward to getting my handson the other chef’s food as well!”

Below are the menus for Warwick:

The Hand and Flowers

~BBQ Glazed Brisket with Succotash and Chimichurri

~Chicken and Mushroom Pie, Pease Pudding and Tarragon Liquor

~Crisp Fried Whitebait with Marie Rose Sauce and Lemon

~Boston Bean and Cheddar Pie with Garlic and Herb Slaw and Chimichurri (V)

The Mariners by Paul Ainsworth

~Rock Fries - Davidstow Vintage Cheddar, Truffle Mayonnaise and Twelve Month Aged Parmesan (V)

~The Fairground Dog - Phillip Warren's Old Cornish Sausage, Crisp Onions, Pickled Green Jalapenos and Nacho Cheese

~ Crisp Baby Squid in Smoked Paprika and Seaweed Seasoning, Marie Rose Sauce, Parsley, Lemon and Lime

Atul Kochhar Restaurants

~ Channa Samosa Chaat (V) (Can be ordered VE)

~Chicken Tikka Pie

~ Atul's Tandoori Fried Chicken

~ Kheema Paratha

The Churchill Arms

~Barry’s BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

~ Lobster Arancini

~ Churchill’s Hoisin Chicken Wings

~No Goat Curry (VE)

The Cross at Kenilworth

~Slow Braised Irish Beef with Portobello Mushroom, Guinness and Pickled Walnut Sauce, and Crispy Shallot and Bacon Crumbs

~ Ham Hock Fritters

~ Evesham Tomato Salad (V)

The Rose & Crown

~ Fillet Medallion Brioche Bun

~Crab Brioche Bun

~ Crispy Panko Halloumi Fries (V)

~ Watermelon, Radish & Fennel Salad (VE)