Men from Warwick district to tackle Three Peaks Challenge for charity this weekend

A group of men from the Warwick district will be tackling the Three Peaks challenge for charity this weekend.

Tomorrow (Saturday June 8) Trevor Gibbs, David Holloway, Daniel Howell, Daniel Johnson, Tom Osborne, Lee Stephens, Guy Swains, David Wood and base camp driver John Robertson will be attempting the Three Peaks 24-hour challenge on behalf of The Brain Tumour Charity.

Dan Johnson, Dann Howell, Trevor Gibbs and Lee Stephens. Photo supplied.

This will involve scaling the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales all within 24 hours.

The team decided to fundraise for The Brain Tumour Charity after learning of Rachael Harris's story.

Rachel who lives around the York area was diagnosed with a brain tumour after fainting at work and having seizures.

Lee Stephens contacted Rachel after hearing her story to say that they wanted to raise money for a charity for her. She picked The Brain Tumour Charity.

So far the group has raised more than £1,600.

To donate to the fundraising page or to learn more about Rachel's story click here