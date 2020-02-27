Member of staff from school in Warwick sent home after visiting corona-affected area in half-term

A member of staff from a school in Warwick is understood to have been sent home after visiting a corona-affected area during half term.

A copy of an email, which has been shared on social media, has been sent out by Aylesford School to parents saying that they have taken precautionary action by sending a member of staff home.

The member of staff visited is understood to have visited Northern Italy during half-term.

The email says that the member of staff was sent home after receiving new guidance from the NHS about people returning from Northern Italy.

Aylesford School have been contacted for a comment.

Earlier today (Thursday) The Courier shared story about a pupil from Warwick School being sent home who went to an affected area over half-term and was showing 'mild flu-like symptoms similar to those that occur with Covid-19'.

The pupil was also tested at a local hospital.