Meet the unsung heroes of Leamington who have received awards for their selfless services during Covid-19

Dedicated volunteers and organisations have been awarded for their service to Leamington by the town's mayor at an annual awards ceremony.
Personal trainer, sports and fitness coach and boxer Michael Blackstock, producer and broadcaster David Clargo, the CJs Street Marshals team lead by John Walker, longstanding Rotarian Michael Dorr, NHS supporter Kelly Iles, national health and social care charity worker Steph Jones, GP Dr Suzanne Redfern and charity founder and supporter Helen Smith received their Mayor’s Award from Cllr Susan Rasmussen at the town hall last week.
Cllr Rasmussen (pictured handing out the awards in the photos) said: "These local community spirited people are so deserving as unsung heroes who gave their time and energies, in a wide variety of ways, during this unprecedented pandemic.
"It gives me great pleasure to recognise their achievements with this Mayoral Award.
"I thank them all for their hard work and dedication to the community during these unprecedented times.”
Michael Blackstock, of MBS Fitness, has kept many people moving and motivated during lockdown.
He has made a real contribution to people’s physical and mental health over the last 12 months with his video workouts and support groups for mental health.
This has provided support and encouragement which has made a difference this year.
He has brought people together at their lowest, enabled a group to support each other when struggling with isolation.
David Clargo uses his professional production and broadcasting skills and interests to benefit the community and is awarded as someone supporting the arts in town.
He was a volunteer producer and coordinator for Leamington Sings, which organised a community choir bringing the community together. He also volunteers with Heartbreak Productions for stories in lockdown and volunteered at Art in the Park for five years.
The CJs Street Marshals team lead by John Walker received an award for keeping the life of the town centre going.
The road marshal staff, who manned the Parade during the hottest and coldest months of the past year, have remained cheerful and professional and helped to keep our town centre safe.
Unfailingly polite and professional even in the worst of weathers.
Unnoticed by most but have kept our town centre safe and trouble free.
Michael Dorr has been a longstanding contributor to the life of our community.
He has been an active member of the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa for nearly twenty years and former Club President.
He was also active in Round Table and the 41 Club, raising funds and serving others in the local community. Last November’s Rotary Trees of Light event was still celebrated via YouTube, due to Covid, raising a magnificent record sum of £13,500 for the Myton Hospices.