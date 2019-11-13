Meet the UK's best 'cycling team' with an average age of 90-plus, here in Southam

They might have an average age of 90-plus - but pensioners at Galanos House are the best in the country when it comes to cycling!

The Royal British Legion care home in Southam was invited to take part in a global cycling event called The Road World For Seniors. And they finished sixth in the worldwide competition - and top for the UK.

Southam mayor Mike Brooks hands out the medals.

The event ran last month and featured 194 teams from all over the world - 54 teams took part in the UK.

Denise Goodwin, well-being manager at Galanos House, said: "Our residents who average an age of 90 plus were magnificent they got their competitive heads on.

"They cycled an amazing 2,239 miles. Which meant they came 6th in the world and No 1 in the UK.

"The cycling involves our residents cycling on static bikes whilst watching software on a big screen of anywhere in the world.

"They are able to choose where they want to go and whilst they are watching the screen they can pedal their way around the area. It is great for their fitness and reminiscing and is a very social event."

Southam mayor Mike Brooks opened the event and then came to the celebration party to award the residents with their medals and certificates.

The cycling team at Galanos House