Meet the team that helps bring hope to the homeless in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

With the nominations announced for the Leamington Business Awards, we will be taking a look over the next few weeks at the four charities that have been shortlisted for the title of Warwick District Charity of the Year (sponsored by Aubrey Allen). This week we focus on homeless charity P3.

Against the backdrop of the rising epidemic in homelessness, there is a team of dedicated people working hard to offer a vital lifeline.

Staff at P3s drop-in Navigators offer housing-related support and advice

The P3 Warwickshire team forms part of a national charity, offering a diverse range of housing-related support for adults over 25.

Operating out of hubs in Leamington, Stratford, Rugby and Nuneaton, street outreach workers identify and, offer support to, people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness by engaging them with the relevant services.

Nicholas Russell, service coordinator for street outreach in Warwickshire, said: “Every week we go out on a Friday at 5am and do welfare checks among the homeless community, seeing how they are and seeing what their support needs are and start that process of engaging them with that support.

“They often come with complex backgrounds such as mental health or substance abuse issues and it can at times be very challenging and we are faced with some difficult circumstances.”

Nicholas Russell, service coordinator for street outreach in Warwickshire at P3.

P3 is named after the charity’s three core values – people, potential and possibilities - delivering services to improve the lives of socially excluded and vulnerable people. Launched three years ago, the Warwickshire branch of the charity is funded by the county council.

Nicholas added: “Our model of support offers a person-led approach to assist people who do not find it easy to engage with services to overcome significant personal challenges and lead more fulfilling lives. We build trust and rapport with people over time.

“Our model of support helps us identify people who are the most vulnerable and reach out to them; our mission is to demonstrate we do care about their welfare and our belief is that everyone should have somewhere safe to live.”

The charity is one of four finalists in what is, this year, a new category for the Leamington Business Awards.

P3 coordinator Henry Webster at a rough sleeping site in Leamington

It is up against Leam Trash Friends, Young People First and The Ups of Downs - charities which will also benefit from proceeds

from the awards ceremony. It is being held on November 15, at the newly renovated Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington and presided over by Master of Ceremonies Dave Sharpe.

Reacting to being named as a finalist, Nicholas said: “We are absolutely delighted to be recognised. The team work tirelessly to break the cycle of homelessness, delivering significant, positive change.”

Details of how to volunteer or make financial and clothing donations, can be found at: www.p3charity.org/support-us/support-us or at any of their hubs across the county.

A winner will also go on to be selected from across all the awards categories for the prestigious Judge’s Choice Award – Business of the Year.

Nominations for The People’s Choice Award, sponsored by The Leamington Courier, are still invited until November 1. Visit:

www.leamingtonbusinessawards.co.uk/enter-a-business