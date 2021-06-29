Meet the new 'town ambassadors' in distinctive orange outfits who will be helping visitors in Warwick town centre

Top left: Grace Offer, top right: Mark Smith, bottom left: Lesley Langdon and bottom right: Steve Garrison. Photo supplied

From this week and throughout the summer, a team of 'town ambassadors' in distinctive orange outfits will be will seen around Warwick town centre greeting and helping visitors.

There will be two ambassadors on duty on most days, distributing free town maps and guides, and directing people to the shopping areas and some of the historic attractions, such as the Lord Leycester Hospital - one of the most photographed buildings in the county.

They will also help at a regular Visit Warwick stall at the Saturday market.

Four of the ambassadors on a training day at the Lord Leycester. From left to right, Mark Smith, Lesley Langdon, Brother Gordon of the Lord Leycester, Steve Garrison and Grace Offer. Photo supplied

Liz Healey, manager of the visitor information centre, said: “We want every visitor to Warwick to have a wonderful experience, whether it be seeing the famous Beauchamp Chapel in St Mary’s Church, shopping in the independent outlets, choosing a restaurant, cafe or pub for eating out, or heading for the castle.

"If they don’t find their way to the information centre in Jury Street, our ambassadors will be on hand in car parks, the bus and railway stations, the central areas and the market square, with a friendly smile and lots of information about Warwick’s historical buildings and attractions.

"Mark, Lesley, Steve and Grace will be joined next week by a fifth ambassador, Ellie Jones, so that we can have a presence around the town seven days a week.

"Clearly we are hoping that government restrictions will be eased further on July 19 so there can be a full programme of concerts and other activities, indoors as well as outdoors.