Meet the new arrivals at Hatton Adventure World's 'spring spectacular'

Hatton Adventure World will be hosting its annual 'spring spectacular' event next month where visitors will be able to meet the farm's new arrivals.

From April 4 to April 19, visitors can visit the 'spring arrivals marquee' and see baby chicks, ducklings, piglets, lambs, bunnies and kid goats. They can also feed and handle the animals and some may witness a live birth.

Easter activities will include an Easter egg hunt held daily with prizes. The springtime tractor safari will also be taking visitors around the park. Back by popular demand is the return of the sheep racing and falconry displays.

There will also be a daily magic show and puppet show. Other activities include the outdoor laser combat, fun fair rides, bouncy castles and the indoor soft play area.

Carron Smith, marketing manager at Hatton Adventure World said: “Easter is such a special time at Hatton when so many of our super cute baby animals are born.

"With our Easter egg hunts, children’s shows and tractor rides, we have so much on for visitors to enjoy. After a long, wet winter, the days are finally getting lighter, brighter and longer, reminding us that spring and the Easter holidays are just around the corner."

Hatton Adventure World is open every day throughout the year (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day) from 10am to 5.30pm.

For more information go to: www.hattonworld.com/adventure-world or call: 01926 843411.