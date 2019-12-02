Mayor of Warwick’s Christmas vouchers return

The annual Mayor of Warwick's Christmas vouchers have returned.

Warwick residents over the age of 75 are eligible for the Mayor of Warwick’s Christmas Voucher.

The Court House in Warwick, which is home to the visitor information centre. Photo by Warwick County Council

Thanks to the support of the Trustees of Henry VIII Endowed Trust, the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Neale Murphy, is once again able to issue Christmas Vouchers to the over 75 years old residents of Warwick (CV34 postcodes).

Vouchers are limited and it is hoped that people who do not need a voucher will leave them for residents who do, for the vouchers are not a statutory entitlement.

Vouchers can be collected on production of a pension card or bus pass (identification with name, address and date of birth), from the visitor information centre in Jury Street between 10am to 4pm.

Vouchers can be redeemed for £7.50 at the following Warwick outlets:-

The Tuckery Café

CJ’s Market Stalls

Claridges

Rowley’s Butchers

Mel Broom Butchers

Warwick Tourist Information Centre