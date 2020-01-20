Martin Kemp coming to Leamington

Martin Kemp, who was a member of Spandau Ballet, is coming to Leamington.

Martin Kemp is set to bring his 'Ultimate Back to the 80's DJ Set' to the town.

The Assembly in Leamington

Martin was the bassist in Spandau Ballet and is also known for his role as Steve Owen in Eastenders.

The star is set to DJ in the Assembly in Leamington on Saturday March 21.

Tickets cost £18.50 via SeeTickets.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

To buy tickets go to: https://www.seetickets.com/event/martin-kemp-back-to-the-80s-dj-party-/kk-s-steel-mill/1422121