Market aiming to 'bring people back to the high street' returning to Leamington

A monthly market that aims to 'bring people back to the high street' will be returning to Leamington this weekend.

The Covent Garden Quarter market takes place in Warwick Street near Coffee Architects and is held to help promote people to shop and support independent retailers.

Eleni Bradshaw, owner of Thrills of the Emporium which now move to an online store only, and Debra Whitaker, owner of Hush in Warwick Street, came up with the idea of bringing back a market to the Covent Garden area and have been working with Warwick District Council.

They brought back the markets in July 2019 - with the aim of helping people rediscover shopping in Leamington town centre and supporting local businesses.

The last Covent Garden Market of 2019 was held in September due to the Christmas markets that take place in the town.

On Sunday (February 23) the market will return to Warwick Street with more than 30 stalls selling a range of eco products, handmade wares and food and drink.

The Covent Garden Quarter Market in Warwick Street in Leamington. Photo by Amanda Stacey

It will take place from 10am to 4pm.

For more information about the Covent Garden Quarter Markets go to: www.facebook.com/CoventGardenQuarter