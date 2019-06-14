Man who sold heroin and crack cocaine from Leamington flat jailed

A young man ‘cuckooed’ a Leamington drug addict’s flat to sell heroin and crack cocaine just weeks after being given a suspended sentence for fracturing a police officer’s eye socket.

And at Coventry Crown Court, Yeshuah Ogadih was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to possessing the two class A drugs with intent to supply them.

Court GV

Ogadih (20) of Mill Street, Bilston, Wolverhampton, was also ordered to serve his 12-month suspended sentence consecutive to that, making a total of four years.

Prosecutor James Dunstan said that on April 26 the police went to Sayer Court in Leamington, to the home of a known drug-user who was 57 years old ‘but came across as elderly.’

When they arrived they saw Ogadih leaving the flat, so stopped him and arrested him and the occupant.

Ogadih, who had £905 in cash on him and gave a false name, said he lived in Wolverhampton, and claimed he had only just met the other man.

At the police station he was searched and was found to have two packages in his underpants, containing wraps of heroin and crack cocaine with a potential street value of £4,000.

There was a total of 11.22 grams of heroin and 28.3 grams of crack, wrapped in amounts larger than normal street deals, but Ogadih gave no explanation when he was interviewed.

Mr Dunstan pointed out that at the time Ogadih was subject to a 12-month suspended prison sentence which had only been imposed in March for causing grievous bodily harm.

That had followed an incident when he had punched a police officer to the face, fracturing his eye socket, after being stopped for a drugs search.

William Douglas-Jones, defending, conceded: “There is only one possible outcome, and that is a sentence measured in years and the activation of that suspended sentence.”

Mr Douglas-Jones said Ogadih had ‘lapsed into drug use’ while at college, where he still managed to obtain qualifications, and he has since undertaken a carpentry course while in custody.

Jailing Ogadih, Judge Philip Gregory told him: “In March this year you were dealt with for an offence of grievous bodily harm on a police officer, and you were astonishingly fortunate to be dealt with by a suspended sentence.

“It was suspended for two years, but you didn’t even manage to go two months without committing further offences, and those you committed were serious, possessing class A drugs with intent.

“You were found a very long way away from you home in Wolverhampton at the home of a man in Leamington.

“His home was obviously being used by you to deal drugs, in what is now commonly known as cuckooing, and the drugs had a street value of up to £4,000.

“It is quite plain you were acting as an enthusiastic street dealer, seeking to make a substantial amount of money.”

But the judge, who ordered the £905 to be forfeited under the Misuse of Drugs Act, added: “You are still very young, and have ample time to turn your life around, and I’m told that is what you are trying to do.

“I wish you luck in that endeavour, because it will be a much better life for you than dealing in drugs.”