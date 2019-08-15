Man who assaulted Leamington pub doorman and two police officers after getting another chance now jailed

A man who assaulted a Leamington pub doorman and two police officers just two months after he had been given a chance with a suspended sentence has been jailed.

A man who assaulted a Leamington pub doorman and two police officers just two months after he had been given a chance with a suspended sentence has been jailed.

Darren Proctor had pleaded guilty to common assault on the doorman and charges of common assault and assault by beating of emergency workers.

And at Wolverhampton Crown Court, where he had been given an eight-month suspended sentence in May, Proctor (37) who is from Leamington, but now of Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, was jailed for a total of 11 months.

He was given three months for the new offences, for which he had originally appeared at Warwick Crown Court – consecutive to the suspended sentence which he was also ordered to serve.

Prosecutor Ian Speed had said that on July 7 a doorman at the Pig and Fiddle pub in High Street, Leamington, asked Proctor to leave after he had fallen asleep on the bar.

But his immediate reaction was to threaten: “I’m going to punch you in the face. Get the f*** away from me.”

Proctor walked out into the pub garden where he assaulted an unknown man and smashed a glass before being taken hold of by the doorman and escorted out of the pub.

Once outside, he again threatened to punch the doorman.

And then, despite the doorman pointing out that there was a CCTV camera and that the police had already been called, Proctor punched him to the chin.

He ran off as the police arrived and tried to climb over a gate, but was pulled back and taken to the ground before being arrested and handcuffed.

He was taken to Leamington police station where he continued to struggle so violently that he was put in a cell without the handcuffs being removed.

But after threatening the officers in the cell, Proctor headbutted one of them and spat at another in the face as he was being restrained.

Mr Speed said that Proctor had a number of previous convictions for violence, including assaults on the police, and at the time was subject to a suspended sentence imposed by Judge Simon Ward at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

And during the hearing at Warwick Crown Court, Recorder Martin Butterworth commented: “It seems impossible to do anything other than activate the suspended sentence.

“But it seems I should adjourn sentence for it to go back to Judge Ward.”