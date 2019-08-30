Man trying to break the water speed record speaks to Kenilworth Rotary Club members

Kenilworth Rotary Club's new president, David Butler, presided over the first open meeting of his presidential year when members and guests heard Nigel McKnight speak about his forthcoming attempt at the World Water Speed Record.

David became president in July, and brings with him a wealth of experience from Rotary Coventry, where he was a former president of the club.

The open meeting addressed by Nigel was part of president David’s programme to make rotary more open, appealing and interesting to a wide spectrum of potential members.

A club spokesperson said: “Nigel McNight gave us a brilliant evenings entertainment about his life and his aims to nurture the future of the 'Quicksilve'r project to be the fastest boat on water.”

Nigel is the leader of a four person team working on the “Quicksilver” project to bring the World Water Speed Record back to Britain.

Aided by a group of ardent supporters, Nigel started to build the 'Quicksilver' speed boat - a state of the art vessel aimed at beating the current water speed recored of 317 mph.

The project is well under way and trials have begun with the aim of making the attempt later in 2020.

Last time Britain held the record was in the 1960’s but within six months of the unfortunate accident resulting in the death of the holder, Donald Campbell, the record was won by America.

For the last 40 years, it has been held by Australia, and Nigel and his team hope to bring it back to this country.

Two of the four men leading this team are local to Kenilworth, and one of the locations used for their meetings takes place at the Holiday Inn.

Nigel will be the driver of the boat when the attempt is made, hopefully in about two years time, and he was presented with a cheque in support of the Quicksilver project by the Kenilworth Rotary Club.

The Kenilworth Rotary Club meets every Monday night of the month except for the third Monday.

Brian Miles, the president elect for 2020, said: "Anyone can join rotary. We all have vital life experience, skills and knowledge that can benefit others."

The club has the occasional business meeting, but all other meetings have a guest speaker most of which represent charities the club supports.

Conservative MP Jeremy Wright, who represents Kenilworth and Southam, will be the keynote speaker for the club on Monday September 2 at the Holiday Inn.