Man taken to hospital after crash in Kenilworth

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Kenilworth this afternoon (Monday).
Emergency services were called to Southbank Road where it meets the junction of Station Road in Kenilworth.
A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service: "We were called at 1.14pm to a collision between a car and a motorbike.
"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.
"We treated one patient - a man- who was the motorcyclist.
"He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious. He has been taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment."