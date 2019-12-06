Man dies in two-vehicle traffic collision in Balsall Common

A man has died in a two-vehicle traffic collision in Balsall Common last night (Thursday December 5).

The West Midlands Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 4.46pm yesterday (Thursday) to reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

The collision occurred at the junction of Holly Lane and Table Oak Road in Balsall.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance crews arrived to find and car and a 4 by 4 that had been involved in a collision.

"Sadly, nothing could be done to save the occupant of the car, a man, and he was confirmed deceased by paramedics on scene.

“Two other people involved in the collision were assessed by ambulance staff on scene for minor injuries. Neither required hospital treatment and were discharged on scene.”