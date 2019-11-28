Make a difference to families by supporting Leamington Rotary Club's Trees of Light campaign

Making donations to the Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club's Trees of Light campaign will make a difference to families such as the relatives of David Wall.

David died of cancer at Warwick Myton Hospice in October 2018 and his daughters Christine and Sarah have spoken about the difference the hospice and charity made to the whole family.

David Wall with his daughters Christine and Sarah.

They said: "After various stays at Warwick Hospital between 2016 and 2018, and continued chemotherapy, Dad’s health deteriorated suddenly in September 2018.

"He was told the chemo had stopped working; the Leukaemia was in its final stages and palliative care would be provided.

"Within a few days, he was admitted to hospital and we were told end of life care was now the only option.

"Warwick Hospital had provided unfailing medical care for Dad and our mum, Mary, over more than ten years, but it was now evident that a different expertise was needed.

Previous Trees of Light in Leamington and Whitnash.

"Dad was admitted to Warwick Myton Hospice on 8 October 2018 and was immediately made comfortable and well cared for, with pain management being adjusted constantly during his final days.

"He slipped into a coma a week later but was still responding to us with facial movements.

"We were all very grateful for the 24-hour specialist care given and were lucky to be able to stay in the comfortable relatives’ accommodation during his final week, meaning we could spend time with him around the clock.

"The hospice was a huge step for us all, but there is no doubt in our minds that Dad made the right decision asking to move to Myton.

"We are so grateful that a bed was available for him at this crucial time.

"The staff are so amazing and they treated us all as part of the family, administering attentive care to all their patients on an individual basis.

"There is an atmosphere throughout Myton, day and night, of calmness and positivity.

"We could not have provided the quality and dignity of care needed for Dad at home.

"If it’s possible to have a good death, then we feel that Myton fulfilled that wish for Dad, which gave great comfort to the family.

"We can never thank Myton enough."

The family have raised thousands of pounds for the cause.

The Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club's annual Trees of Light campaign will take place over the Christmas period and has raised more than £71,000 for good causes including the Myton Hospices since 2001.

Readers are invited to make a donation on the coupon printed each Friday in the paper over the next few weeks and to have the names they wish to remember displayed on lists placed around the two towns.

There will be three in Leamington, -by the tree, in the Royal Priors shopping centre and in the foyer of the Pump Rooms, and two in Whitnash at St Margaret's church and in the library.

The coupon will also be available in the explanatory leaflets at those locations and from some shops around the towns.

Last year, The Myton Hospices supported more than 1,800 people and their families through their centres in Warwick, Coventry and Rugby.

Each year, the charity must raise more than £9 million towards the £12 million needed to continue to provide its services free of charge.

To donate online visit www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight

