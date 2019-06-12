Major road closures planned for Warwickshire for OVO Energy Women's Cycling Tour

Warwickshire residents are being advised of multiple major road closures that will be in effect when some of the world's top female cyclists come through the county.

The OVO Energy Women’s Tour is set to pass through the region on Thursday, June 13 and a number of long and short-term road closures have been put in place throughout the day.

The OVO Energy Women's Tour will be coming through Warwickshire on June 13. Photo submitted.

Rolling closures will be used across the county throughout the day in order to minimise the disruption to motorists and ensure roads are closed for the shortest time possible, while hard closures are planned at the race start in Warwick Town Centre and finish at Burton Dassett Country Park.

The first of these long-term closures will be enforced in and around Warwick’s Market square from the early hours of Thursday morning until 1pm, including Church Street and Brook Street, with riders due to set off at around 10.30am.

Motorists will face similar restrictions on roads surrounding Burton Dassett County Park, the site of the stage’s hill-top finish, from 1pm to 5.30pm.

The schedule for road closures. Photo submitted.

Warwickshire County Council will host the race with support from Warwick District Council, Stratford-on-Avon District Council, Rugby Borough Council and North Warwickshire Borough Council.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “Thousands will be lining the streets to watch the world’s best cyclists pass through the county once again this year and we will be introducing a number of rolling closures to keep disruption to those with other plans on the day to a minimum.

“We are advising motorists to plan ahead allowing plenty of time either side of the expected closures and to consider possible diversions when making travel arrangements.”

Theatre Street and Priory Road in Warwick, as well as both Coventry and Warwick Road, will be subject to rolling closures, as will Castle Road and Clinton Lane in Kenilworth as riders head towards Gibbett Hill and Westwood Heath Road and on to Spencers Lane.

A section of Main Road in Meriden, leading on to Fillongley Road and Meriden Road will also experience rolling closures as the tour passes through Smorall Lane, Hospital Lane and School Lane in Bedworth towards Bedworth Road and on to Bulkington Road.

Further sections of Coventry Road and connecting roads in Brinklow, Bretford and Church Lawford will be under rolling closures, as well as Southam Road in Dunchurch towards Birdingbury Road.

Large sections of Fosse Way as well as some surrounding roads will be closed briefly as the race heads south towards Pillerton Priors, with rolling closures due on Banbury Road and Camp Lane, leading up to the race finish at Burton Dassett Country Park.

Organisers have also warned of a possible closure on Sun Rising Hill between Tysoe Road and Sugarswell Lane.

