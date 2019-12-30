Magistrates' court listings for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area from December 11 to 20 2019

The following cases have been heard by magistrates at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court in Leamington.

Mitchell Bradford, 24, of Mason Avenue, Leamington, was given a community order with 60 hours' unpaid work, banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £125 costs for driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington.

David James Houghton, 31, of Banbury Road, Southam, was fined £50 and ordered to pay £32 costs for breaching a non-molestation order.

Arkadiusz Babski, 42, of Wathen Road, Warwick, was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £646 and ordered to pay £199 costs for drink driving.

James Brooks, 38, of Whitnash Close, Balsall Common, was jailed for 12 weeks, banned from driving for 48 months and ordered to pay £122 costs for failing to provide a breath specimen and driving without a licence or insurance,

Sonny Lee Fletcher, 40, of Edward Street, Leamington, was given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £150 compensation for five counts of theft.

Stephen Anthony Lindsay, 54, of Clapham Terrace, Leamington, was discharged conditionally for six months, and ordered to pay £88 compensation and £156 costs for criminal damage.

Kabbeer Hussain, 41, of Lillington Road, Leamington, was jailed for four weeks and ordered to pay £122 costs for two counts of theft and for a public order offence.

Carol Hibberd, 55, of Wills Road, Leamington, was given a community order with 100 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £225 costs for assault.

Morgan Jon Critchley, 23, of Acre Close, Whitnash, was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £370 and ordered to pay £172 costs for drink driving.

Aaron Palmer, 30, of Hitchman Mews, Leamington, was fined £384 and ordered to pay £173 for theft.